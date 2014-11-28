Horry County Museum shows film to celebrate Battle of the Bulge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The 2014 Horry County Museum Film Series will feature a documentary entitled Season of Valor.

The film will be shown in observance of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. The film will be presented at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 6 in McCown Auditorium at the Horry County Museum, located on the corner of Main Street and 9th Avenue.

Season of Valor was filmed in Belgium and follows the story of the 1944 battle during World War II, known as Battle of the Bulge, a war where American forces repulsed a counterattack by the German army in Belgium's Ardennes region.

The film was produced by Rod Gragg, director of the CresCom Bank Center for Military & Veterans Studies at Coastal Carolina University. The Technical director for the production was David Parker, director of CCU's Media Services Department, and the senior editor was Dennis Reed, who is the production manager of Media Services at CCU. The film is sponsored by Goldfinch Funeral Services, Coastal Carolina University, Joseph Sanders Dentistry of Conway and HTC.

The documentary features commentary by South Carolina veterans of the battle and more. “The 70th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge is an appropriate time to focus on this important World War II campaign, which involved quite a few American soldiers from Horry County,” said Walter Hill, director of the Horry County Museum.

The Horry County Museum Film Series features a historical documentary every quarter in 2014 and 2015. The film is free to the public and refreshments will be served at this event.

