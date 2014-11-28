DDRA to host holiday shopping contest

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association is holding a contest to encourage people to support local businesses in Darlington.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, consumers must shop at five different Darlington businesses and mail copies of the receipts to the DDRA at P.O. Box 57, Darlington, SC 29540. Along with the receipts, contestants must mail an entry form, to be entered into a drawing to win one of three, $100 fuel cards by December 31. The drawing will take place by January 5.

Purchases at restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses apply and the use of gift certificates and cards also qualify. Tobacco, prescriptions and fuel do not qualify and purchases at fueling stations do not apply. Any contestant that would like to make multiple entries must include different purchases and purchase dates than previous entries.

“We want to encourage people to purchase their gifts in town rather than traveling to Florence for Christmas shopping,” said Lisa Chalian-Rock, director of DDRA, Planning & Economic Development for the City of Darlington. This contest is an effort to boost the community's bottom line. According to a press release from the city of Darlington, “tax money collected from those businesses return to the city and county where the business is based, which funds infrastructure and development in the area, as well as through the wages of your friends and neighbors who staff those shops.”

“This project is taking last year's Shop Darlington Challenge to the next level by giving people the potential for a financial reward for shopping locally,” Rock said. Entry forms can be located at area businesses, the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce, the Darlington County Tourism office in Hartsville, The News and Press, the DDRA Facebook page, Darlington County's School District's flyer distribution webpage, and the city administration building.

