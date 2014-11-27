Consider This: Be Thankful

All of us face challenges and we have moments when there are more struggles in our life. And even with those moments of difficulty, as we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday it's a great opportunity to think that as Americans we are so fortunate.

Consider This:

What are you thankful for? And, yes, we all have a reason to be appreciative.

Many people say they are thankful for their family or friends. Others are thankful for their health, their job, their home. Lots of people are thankful for spiritual growth and blessings.

Even if you're in a tough spot right now, take a moment to find some reason to be thankful. That positive thought could be the spark to help you move forward to a better place. Happy Thanksgiving weekend!

