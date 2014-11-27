Volunteers serve Thanksgiving dinner to over 100 people in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Organizations across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were working hard today to make sure that those less fortunate were still fed on this Thanksgiving Day."I can go home and enjoy my dinner and know that there's somebody out there that's got a full stomach like mine," said Daphine Tedder, executive director of Manna House.

Manna House in Florence served more than 100 people a full, and free, Thanksgiving feast complete with turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, vegetables and other sides at 11 a.m. Thursday. They needed eight turkeys, four hams and 16 pounds of sweet potatoes to feed the crowd.

"Your family rejects you and somebody else reaches out and touches you, so I'm very thankful to be here today and I'm thankful for the people who blessed us with this meal today," said Eugene Pooler, who attended the event.

Thirty-five volunteers cooked, served food and bused tables, including some children learning about what it means to give back.

"I just want everyone else to know that they should have a wonderful Thanksgiving like us and I want to help them have that," 11-year-old volunteer Sara Goodstein said.

Manna House serves breakfast and lunch five days a week and offers an emergency food pantry three days a week. The soup kitchen runs mostly on donations, so if you'd like to donate, call Manna House at 843-667-6077.

"Their hearts are touched every day, but today they really extended an extra helping hand and God touched their hearts to reach out and help people in the community for the ones who did not and do not have a Thanksgiving meal," said Phyllis Backus, who ate at Manna House with her grandchildren.



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.