Conway Police warn of scam targeting recently bereaved

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police say a current scam involves people posing as funeral home employees and calling residents that have recently lost a family member, demanding payment of an outstanding bill.

Conway Police says that if you receive such a call, do not provide any personal or financial information, and contact the funeral home representative who assisted you, or your local police department.

“Unfortunately these phone, mail, and e-mail scams are occurring more often with the caller/scanner using more creative and varying stories to obtain monies under false pretenses,” Conway Police stated in a Facebook post. “While it would be impossible to warn the public of every scenario that a scammer may use, we can conclusively advise you that reputable businesses and organizations are not going to contact you and request your personal information. Remember, do not trust a number the caller may provide you to verify the information. Research the number yourself and contact that organization to verify the information provided by the caller, since scammers have the ability to generate multiple numbers that may be displayed on your caller ID.”

Conway Police encouraged residents to log on to the Better Business Bureau and Federal Trade Commission websites to sign up for scam alerts and to report and potential scams yourself:

Better Business Bureau

http://www.bbb.org/myrtle-beach/get-consumer-help/scam-source/

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

http://www.ftc.gov/

