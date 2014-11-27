Hundreds turn out for annual Surfside Beach Turkey Trot

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hundreds of people worked off some calories Thursday morning in preparation for tonight's feast at the Surfside Beach Turkey Trot.

The race, billed at the Grand Strand's largest Turkey Trot, featured a 10K, 5K, 1 mile, and a free Kid's Tot Trot. Organizers stated that over 1,300 runners were in attendance. The route took runners around Surfside Beach, from Surfside Drive to Ocean Boulevard, then up along Poplar Drive.

“It was fabulous!” said participant Bobbie Lipman. “Thanks to all the sponsors, thanks to my family for coming to visit. And it was wonderful to do the race my two granddaughters, my daughter and my son and my son-in-law. We had a fabulous time…My son came in first!”

The male and female first-place finishers in the 5K and 10K races each received a free turkey from Bojangles'.

“It was wonderful and I'll keep doing it until I can't walk anymore!” Lipman said.

Copyright 2014 ?WMBF News?. All rights reserved.