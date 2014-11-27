Thanksgiving Day programming changes on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An important programming note from WMBF News:

WMBF News at 4 p.m. will not be seen on Thanksgiving Day so that we can bring you a re-broadcast of The 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WMBF News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. can be seen at their regularly scheduled times.

Coverage of the NFL game on Thanksgiving between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers begins at 8 p.m. with a Thanksgiving edition of Football Night in America.

WMBF News is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m., but may be delayed by the game.

View the complete schedules for WMBF News, Bounce TV and This TV here

Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at WMBF News!

