Holderness family serves up a juicy Thanksgiving parody video

(WMBF) – The Holderness family is at it again! Their latest holiday-themed musical parody video on YouTube is “All About That Baste,” a delicious send-off of Meghan Trainor's chart-topping EP "All About That Bass."

Mobile users: Tap here to watch this YouTube video.

The video already has over 3.4 million views since the family posted it to YouTube last week, and serves up a tasty tune on the virtues of keeping your turkey juicy.

You might recognize the Holderness' from Halloween, when they parodied Snopp Dogg's “Gin and Juice,” with “Kin and Moose,” all about family, a moose costume, and of course, “keeping your mind on your candy, and your candy on your mind.”

The family's parody videos are quickly becoming a holiday tradition. Their channel includes songs for back to school, July 4, Father's Day, and last Christmas.

