Nevada man killed in single-vehicle accident in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – A man from Nevada was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Little River Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Dennis Meeks, who died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision, according to Michelle McSpadden, Horry County Deputy Coroner.

A vehicle was traveling south on US-17 at about 6:21 p.m. when it went off the roadway, into the grassy median, across the northbound side, and hit a pole to a billboard, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Hannah Wimberly.

Meeks was wearing his seatbelt, Wimberly said.

The Horry County Coroner's Office is still investigating this collision.

