Man shot in neck while walking in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot in the back of the neck while he was walking down Cheraw Street Wednesday night in Bennettsville, according to police.

The victim said he saw a young man on a bicycle fire the shot at him at about 10 p.m. He then fled on foot and contacted law enforcement. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay, according to Lt. Larry Turner.

There is no suspect or motive at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620, extension 118, or Marlboro Count Central Dispatch at 843-479-9999.

More information is expected to come out as this investigation continues, Lt. Turner stated.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.