Pee Dee man dies in 2-car crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has died following a two-car crash in Marlboro County.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Christopher Carlisle, from Mullins by Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. The cause of death was determined to be trauma from the accident.

The collision happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 15 near the Darlington County line, according to Highway Patrol.

A 2005 Hyundai was disabled in the middle of the roadway from a previous collision, according to Senior Trooper Hannah Wimberly. A 1999 Dodge pickup truck struck the driver's side of the disabled vehicle.

Carlisle, who was driving the Hyundai, sustained fatal injuries in this collision and was not wearing his seatbelt, Trooper Wimberly said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt.

There are no charges in this collision, Trooper Wimberly said, and the SCHP MAIT team is still investigating.

