Second Chinese restaurant robbed Tuesday night, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A second Chinese restaurant was robbed Tuesday night, police say.

An armed robber suspect is on the run after police say he took money from the Lucky Panda restaurant on Highway 707 at around 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Donald with the Horry County Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male with a red scarf and leather jacket, police say.

The description fits that of two other Chinese restaurant robberies this week.

The store owner called police after the suspect presented a gun and demanded money, police say.

If you have any information, call 915-TIPS.

