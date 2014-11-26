Darlington County teacher assistant arrested after allegedly confronting student

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A teacher's assistant at Darlington Middle School was arrested after she allegedly confronted a student.

Bridgett Swindler, 44, of Florence, has been charged with simple assault, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Swindler was arrested November 26. She is out on a $500 cash/surety bond.

"This afternoon a teacher's assistant at Darlington Middle School was arrested for simple assault after she allegedly confronted a student. The assistant has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of an investigation. The safety of our students is always our highest priority.

This is an ongoing investigation, all further questions should be directed to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office," said Audrey Childers of the Darlington County School District.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.