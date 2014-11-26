Troopers warn drivers to use caution traveling for Thanksgiving

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, a string of deadly accidents has claimed the lives of six people in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

According to troopers, weather, speed, and people not wearing seatbelts all played a part in the deadly crashes. As thousands of drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, Highway Patrol wants everyone to do their part to keep someone else from being killed.

The first in this series of deadly crashes in Horry County and the Pee Dee came eight days ago at Enoch Road and Party Pines Road. A 16-year-old died after a truck went off the road and hit a tree.

On Sunday, two people died in two separate crashes in Dillon County and Florence County. Monday night, two people were killed in a head-on crash on Morris Street in Lake City.

“Some [accidents], we may think are weather-related just simply driving too fast on a wet road, some are running off the road on their own and losing control,” said Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP. “We know several were not wearing seat belts and that's something we always harp on we've got over 90 percent of people wearing seat belts but over half the people who are dying are not.”

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports as of last Sunday, 46 people have been killed in crashes so far this year in Horry County.

While the number of traffic deaths is down compared to previous years, Highway Patrol is working on getting that number down to zero.

Troopers spent Wednesday at rest areas encouraging everyone to follow the rules of the road, wear seat belts, and take their time getting where they need to go for the holiday.

“If everyone does their job then two cars should never hit each other, theoretically, so if you never have a crash, you never have an injury, you never have a fatality,” added Collins.

