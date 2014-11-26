GHS to host 3 blood drives in December

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Hospital System is holding three blood drives during the holiday season.

The first blood drive will be held on Friday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Georgetown Memorial Hospital in the staff development building behind the hospital.

The second drive will be on Thursday, December 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 160 Willbrook Boulevard in Litchfield Beach.

Finally, there will be a blood drive on December 29, from 12:30-5:30 p.m., at HealthPoint in the blood mobile. According to Red Cross statistics, each year about 4 million people in the United States need blood.

To make appointments at GMH and Willbrook, visit http://www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are accepted.

