DNR stocks pond near Darlington with thousands of fish

DARLINGTON, SC (NEWS RELEASE) - The Department of Natural Resources stocked thousands of fish in Dargan's Pond near Darlington in November.

Approximately 5,000 bluegill and 3,000 shellcracker were added to the pond November 20, according to the department. On hand for the fish stocking were state Rep. Robert Williams of Darlington and state Sen. Gerald Malloy from Hartsville.

"This great for our area. You can't really put a price on recreation and this gives us an opportunity to engage the public and let them enjoy what God has given us and DNR has provided this opportunity for the public to come out and enjoy nature. I remember being on fishing trips as a kid, our children need those moments with parents or grandparents. You can't get those moments back once they are lost and the wisdom young people can gain from the connection between families and friends is so important. I can't help but look around and notice how peaceful this is compared to our everyday lives. While the children can come here and have some fun, the adults who bring them will discover they have a whole lot more," said Sen. Malloy.

The following information was issued by the department:

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) used a specially equipped fish-hauling truck to stock the 8,000 fish.

The DNR Freshwater Fisheries Section annually stocks from seven to 10 million fish in state waters, including striped and hybrid bass, largemouth and smallmouth bass, channel and blue catfish, bluegill, redbreast, redear sunfish (shellcracker), and rainbow, brook, and brown trout. Anglers in South Carolina spend almost $742 million to fish each year, making the sport, with economic multipliers factored in, a billion dollar business in the Palmetto State.

Dargan's Pond is a 50-acre fishing lake in the Pee Dee Research and Education center providing largemouth bass, bluegill and shell-cracker fishing. The lake offers a boat ramp, fishing pier, picnic access and is handicapped access. Dargan's Pond is located off Interstate Highway 95 in Darlington County. More at: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/mlands/managedland?p_id=84. This area is open Wednesdays and Saturdays only from March 1 - Sept. 30, 1/2 hour before sunrise to 1/2 hour after sunset.