Dillon soldier dies while on duty in Savannah

Sgt. McCormick died while on duty in Savannah, GA.

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - A Dillon soldier was killed in a military-related accident, while on duty, at Fort Stewart in Savannah, GA. Sergeant First Class Derrick Le'Shawn Manning McCormick, 37, died Saturday, November 15, according to his obituary.

Sgt. McCormick joined the SC National Guard in 2000.

In addition to serving as a soldier, he was a father and husband, and friend to many.

The family is receiving friends at 201 S. 12th Ave, Dillon, SC.

