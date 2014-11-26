Holiday air travel: Items you can take through security or leave at home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you're one of the 24.6 million people the Transportation Safety Administration says will be taking a flight to get somewhere around the Thanksgiving holiday, you may have some questions about what food and gifts you can take on the plane with you.

The TSA says people try and bring things like cranberry sauce, gravy, pies and wrapped gifts through the check point. Some of those items are okay, but some you'll have to leave behind. The list of items you need to check, ship ahead or leave at home includes the cranberry sauce and gravy. Along with those: dips, snow globes and gift baskets with food in them.



Travelers can bring pies and cakes on board. "People do tend to want to bring cakes and pies at this time of year, and you can bring a cake or pie into the checkpoint," says Sari Koshetz, spokesperson for the TSA. "But if you're going to bring it in your carry-on bag, then do be aware that it will be X-rayed, and it will be thoroughly checked for explosives."



You can also bring wrapped gifts through the check point but TSA may unwrap them to look inside. That can take up time and make long holiday security lines even longer, and your fellow passengers likely won't appreciate it. So travelers are asked to wrap gifts after flying or to ship them ahead of time.



"No one likes to have a bag search," Koshetz says. "All of these reminders will keep you from slowing yourself down and slowing down those behind you in line."



Don't forget any liquid above 3.4 ounces can't get past security. If you have other questions, TSA has an app for your phone. Just plug in certain items and it will tell you whether you can take them on the plane. There's also a feature on the app that lets passengers put in security line wait times so other passengers know how early they need to leave for the airport.



Download the MyTSA app for Android devices here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.dhs.tsa.mytsa&hl=en



Download the MyTSA app for Apple devices here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/my-tsa/id380200364?mt=8



Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.