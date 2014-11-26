Local restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2014

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - No plans? Not in the mood to cook? Many restaurants can make Thanksgiving a hassle-free holiday. If you want somebody else to do the cooking, check out some of the local restaurants below, all open on Thanksgiving Day.

21 Main at North Beach

Where: 719 North Beach Blvd., North Myrtle Beach

When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost for buffet: $39.95/person, $19.95 for children

Contact: 843-315-3000

Beach Cove Resort

Where: 4800 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

When: 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

Cost: $23.95 for adults, $13 for children four to 12, free for children under four.

What: They will serve the traditional roasted turkey with dressing in addition to roasted round of beef, pork roast, honey ham and wild flounder Florentine. An assortment of salads, sides appetizers and desserts will also be available.

Contact: 843-918-9000

Bistro 90

Where: 7209 Hwy. 90, Longs

When: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What: Bistro 90 will be open on Thanksgiving Day serving their regular menu or a special Thanksgiving Platter. Seating is limited and reservations are suggested.

Contact: 843-390-5151

Bliss Restaurant and Lounge

Where: 4606 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

When: Reservations are available at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Contact: 843-282-6737

The Brentwood Restaurant & Wine Bistro

Where: 4269 Luck Ave., Little River

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are suggested.

Cost: $25.95 ages 11 and older, $8.95 for ages 4 to 10, and free for ages three and younger.

What: Traditional Thanksgiving dinner served family-style, includes brentwood salad, roast turkey, hickory smoked ham, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, maple glazed sweet potatoes, sauteed vegetables, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and apple pie or pumpkin pie.

Contact: 843-249-260

California Dreaming

Thursday, November 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meals are $16.95 for adults and $4.95 for children ten and under. Carry-out as also available. Reservations recommended.

Where: North Myrtle Beach, 843-663-2050

Where: Surfside, 843-215-5255

The Caravelle Resort

Where: 6900 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $15.95 for adults, $5.95 for children and seniors, free for children under the age of three.

What: roasted turkey, baked ham, herb stuffing, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, candied yams, dinner rolls, and an assorted dessert table.

Contact: 843-918-7087

Carolina Roadhouse

Where: 4617 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

When: dinner served from 11 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Cost: Adults are $18.95 and children under 10 are $9.95. Reservations are recommended.

What: Thanksgiving dinner includes oven roasted turkey breast, sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, honey-butter glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, southern cornbread stuffing, homemade giblet gravy, cranberry relish, cornbread muffins, pecan or pumpkin pie and coffee, tea or a soft drink.

Contact: 843-497-9911

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. You can also order Thanksgiving To-Go until November 30. It serves up to six people for $59.99. Call 24 hours in advance to order.

Locations:

1303 Tadlock Rd, Murrells Inlet, 843-357-4372

1208 N. Retail Court, Myrtle Beach, 843-916-8241

4835 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, 843-361-2221

1824 West Lucas Street, Florence, 843-662-9023

3375 Lackey Street, Lumberton, NC, 910-738-1481

Cypress Room at Island Vista

Where: 6000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

When: Reservations are required and will be accepted from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

What: Four-course Thanksgiving Dinner

Contact: 843-449-6406

Golden Corral Thanksgiving Day Buffet

This buffet features you holiday favorites, plus steak and shrimp for $12.99. Pricing (including Seniors) may vary.

Where: 2510 David McLeod Blvd., Florence, 843-661-1021 opens at 10:45 a.m.

Where: 00600 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach, 843-449-0300 opens at 10 a.m.

Where: 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach, 843-626-2300 opens at 10 a.m.

Grande Shores Resort

Where: 201 77th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

When: Seatings are available at 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $23 for adults, $11.50 kids ages four to eight, free for kids under three

What: The menu includes carved roast turkey, roast top round of beef, honey glazed ham and all the fixings. Top off your meal with pecan pie, pumpkin pie or chocolate mousse pie.

Contact: 866-471-0282

Greg Norman's Australian Grille

Where: 4930 U.S. 17 S., in Barefoot Landing, North Myrtle Beach

Cost: $26.00, prices are subject to change

What: Choice of three entries:

-Oven-roasted sliced turkey served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, traditional dressing, bacon-infused green beans and honey-glazed carrots, finished with gravy and cranberry sauce

-Honey-almond salmon served over sweet potato risotto, finished with fresh apple butter and roasted corn puree

-Grilled 8 oz. filet mignon served over bleu cheese smashed potatoes, finished with crispy leeks and a Greg Norman Cabernet reduction

Contact: 843-361-0000

Gulfstream Cafe

Where: 1536 S. Waccamaw Dr., Garden City Beach

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $18.95 for adults and $9.95 for ages nine and younger

What: Holiday meal will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, herb stuffing, cranberry relish, glazed baby carrots, praline crusted candied yams, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and pecan pie.

Contact: 843-651-8808

Hard Rock Cafe

Where: 1322 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

When: 12 p.m.

Cost: $15.95 ages 11 and up, $6.95 children 4 to 10, free for children three and younger with paying adult.

What: Thanksgiving feast includes chef carved oven roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, string bean casserole, glazed carrots, salad, rolls and dessert served with soft drinks.

Contact: 843-946-0007 ext. 2

Landry's Seafood

Where: 1312 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

When: Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m.

Cost: $21.99 for adults and $10.99 for children

What: Traditional turkey dinner will include cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, salad and your choice of pecan or pumpkin pie for dessert.

Contact: 843-444-1010

Longbeards Bar & Grill

Where: 5040 Carolina Forest Blvd, Myrtle Beach

When: Thanksgiving Day from noon to 7 p.m.

Cost: $16.99 for adults, $12.99 for children

What: Turkey dinner with traditional trimmings.

Contact: 843-903-2905

Margaritaville

Where: 1114 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

When: beginning at 11 a.m.

Cost: $15.95 for adults; $7.00 for children 4-12 and free for children ages three and under.

What: "Thanksgiving in Paradise" is an all-you-can-eat meal with house or Caesar salad, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin cheesecake and Granny Smith apple pie.

Contact: 843-448-5455

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Where: 8761 Marina Parkway, Myrtle Beach

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Cost: $38.95 for adults over 13, $12.95 for ages 12 and younger

Contact: 843-839-9500

Salt Water Creek

Where: 4660 Hwy. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet

When: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Adults eat for $19 and children eat for $11. Reservations are suggested.

What: Menu includes slow roasted turkey breast, honey baked spiral ham, sweet potato with pecans, cranberry sauce, homemade bread, stuffing, mashed potatoes, broccoli cheese casserole, honey glazed carrots, gravy and pies. Additional menu items will also be available.

Contact: 843-357-2433

Sea Watch Resort

Where: 131 Sea Watch Drive, Myrtle Beach

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Reservations are requested.

Cost: $20 for adults and $12 for children ages four to 12. Seniors receive a 10% discount.

What: Entrees include soup and salad, tilapia, chicken breast, drumsticks, over roasted turkey, ham, pumpkin and pecan pie.

Contact: 888-534-9095

Sticky Fingers

Where: 2461 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach

When: Thanksgiving Day from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $17.99 for adults and $8.99 for children ages 4 to 13. Children under four eat free.

What: Holiday Buffet features turkey breast, ham, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potato casserole, peach cobbler, banana pudding and more.

Contact: 843-839-7427

