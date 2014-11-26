The WMBF News Can-A-Thon kicks off today!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 7th Annual WMBF News Can-A-Thon kicks off Monday, December 1, and runs through December 15! WMBF News has teamed up with Mellow Mushroom, Alabama Theatre, the Low Country Food Bank and Harvest Hope to collect cans to raise food for families in need.

Donations are accepted at any Mellow Mushroom restaurant, the Alabama Theatre, and at the WMBF News Studios.

Donate a non-perishable canned food item to receive either:

-10 percent off your bill at Mellow Mushroom! (excludes alcohol)

-25 percent off any gift shop purchase at the Alabama Theatre!

All food items will go to the Low Country Food Bank to benefit families in the Grand Strand, and Harvest Hope to benefit those in the Pee Dee. For the first time, we are taking online donations directly to the Harvest Hope Food Bank!

Click here to donate online: http://vad.aidmatrix.org/vadxml.cfm?driveid=38041

Donations of food can be made at any of the three area Mellow Mushroom locations:

-1101 Highway 17 N. in North Myrtle Beach. Click here for the restaurant's web page.

-1571 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Click here for the restaurant's web page.

-120 Dunbarton Drive in Florence. Click here for the restaurant's web page.

Donations can also be made at The Alabama Theatre, located at 4750 Highway 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach. Click here for directions and more information about the Alabama Theatre.

You can also bring your cans to WMBF News studios at 918 Frontage Road E. in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for a map to find the drop-off location nearest you.

Tune in to WMBF News this afternoon and evening as we officially kick off this year's Can-A-Thon, and stay tuned to our Can-A-Thon page on WMBFNews.com for the latest updates!

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.