Florence father faces homicide charges after 1-year-old dies

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A 26-year-old Florence man was booked at the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday on homicide by child abuse charges.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office were called to a hospital on Sunday for a report of the death of a 1-year-old boy.

Following an investigation into the facts and circumstances of the death, FCSO Investigators charged Jerrod Lee Brown, the father of the child, with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. According to Investigators, Brown is alleged to have inflicted physical injuries on the child resulting in death.

The boy was taken to the emergency room by his parents and later died of a ruptured bowel resulting in hemorrhage caused by blunt force trauma, according to Florence County Coroner Keith VonLutcken.

Brown will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

