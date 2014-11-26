Video of driver disregarding bus stop has parents angry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A video captured by a Myrtle Beach parent shows why some parents are concerned for their children's safety.

In the video you see drivers zooming by a busy bus stop. Now, some parents are calling on something to be done before it is too late.

Some of the parents complaining live at the Village Creek Mobile Home Park and a nearby apartment complex in the 600 block of Burcale Road. Concerned parent, Krystle Brice, said she has witnessed too many drivers disregard the bus stop signals, while waiting for the school bus to get her 4-year-old daughter. “It's just people not paying attention and in a hurry,” Brice said.

Brice said for the past week other parents of the nearly 20 to 25 children have also witnessed cars failing to stop when the bus signals are out. “It's telling you to stop, you can not move, it's the law you have to stop, there are boys and girls trying to cross on this side. You got children on the right side coming on [the bus], you just don't go,” explained the frustrated parent.

Brice told WMBF just a few days ago, two children were almost hit while trying to cross the street. She said parents pulled them out of the way.

“We have called Horry County Police three different times, I have talked to dispatchers two times, we have called the school district, we have called the supervisor for the bus attendant, everybody tells us to film it.. record it, write down the tags, no report or nothing else,” said Brice.

WMBF News reached out to Jim Wright, Director of Transportation for the Horry County Schools District, Tuesday afternoon. He said via telephone he had not received any reports about problems with drivers running the bus stop signs on Burcale Road. He stated he would like to review the video captured by a concerned parent so he could look into the matter next week.

Brice said her daughter and the children attend River Oaks Elementary. Brice said the bus driver is also concerned about drivers disobeying signs. Brice said, the driver does what she can to ensure the safety of the children.

She added the video is proof - they have done their part, now they want answers. Brice added, “We record on our cell phones; we take pictures; we get their tag numbers; we get descriptions of their vehicles, what more do we need to do to prove that something needs to be done.”

Later Tuesday evening the viewer that shot the video of the vehicle passing the stop sign, told WMBF News she sent the video to police and had not heard back. WMBF News reached out to Horry County Police Department Tuesday afternoon; our calls and email were not answered.

In August, WMBF News reported Horry County Schools were getting external cameras to capture this problem. No word on which buses have them.

Under the law, the minimum fine for passing a bus stop is $500 plus six point on your license.

