Duplin Winery begins construction in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Muscadine winery has begun construction in North Myrtle Beach. The 15,000 square-foot facility is located adjacent to Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, according to Duplin Winery website.

Duplin Winery posted pictures to its Facebook page Tuesday on the progress of the building.

The winery is scheduled to open Spring 2015, according to the post.

The new site will also have roughly 5,000 feet of retail space that will feature all of Duplin's varieties, as well as specialty drinks, merchandise, and food, according to the winery.

Duplin Winery, located in Rose Hill, North Carolina, is the the largest winery in the South and the largest Muscadine winery in the world, according to its website.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.