Town officials: State agents want storm water drainage codes enforced in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The state wants more enforcement on codes for storm water drainage in Surfside Beach, according to town officials.

At a meeting Tuesday, the issue was discussed. State officials want codes enforced mostly on businesses and public properties.

City workers are tracing residue in the drainage that shouldn't be there - things like oil, garbage, and waste, in search of the source.

