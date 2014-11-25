Coroner identifies Loris woman killed in car crash

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - A woman has died after two cars crashed in Loris, officials say.

Marva Edge, 53, died from internal injuries caused by the accident Tuesday, Coroner Robert Edge confirmed.

The accident happened on Church Street Tuesday night, said Jerry Hardee with the Loris Fire Department. A section of the road, near the old Loris Middle school, was blocked while crews investigated.

Highway Patrol officers; Horry County medic units, police officers; and Loris police and first responders responded to the accident, Hardee said. The accident is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.