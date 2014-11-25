2 restaurants robbed in 2 days in Georgetown County, officials say

Georgetown, SC (WMBF)- A Chinese restaurant in Murrells Inlet was robbed and the suspect is on the loose, officials say.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in providing any information relating to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the China Chef located at 756 Mink Avenue.

The alleged robbery happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies said.

The suspect entered the China Chef, brandished a handgun, and demanded money, Georgetown deputies said. The white male is described as approximately 5'7” to 5'9”, slim build, wearing blue jeans, black hoodie sweatshirt, and had a red bandana covering his face.

Officials said the suspect got the undetermined amount of money, exited the restaurant and fled the area in an unknown direction of travel. No one was injured during the robbery.

Based off of the description from tonight's robbery and the description from ?the robbery of the China Wok Sunday night?, Georgetown County Sheriff's investigators said they feel the same individual is responsible.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect, who may have witnessed the robbery, or has any information about the robbery is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102.

