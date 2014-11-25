Officials to hold safety events at interstate rest areas statewi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Officials to hold safety events at interstate rest areas statewide

(WMBF) - State troopers and officers will be at interstate rest areas statewide Wednesday.

Officials will talk with drivers about safe driving tips, hand out safety materials, and demonstrate the rollover simulator at select locations, according to the public safety department.

The safety events will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Here is a list of the scheduled locations:

Troop 1/County: Kershaw
Rest Area, I-20 @ 93 mm, Eastbound
Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Troop 2/County: Newberry
Newberry Rest Area ** with Rollover Unit
I-26 @ 64 mm
Time: 11 a.m. -3 p.m.
** With State Transport Police

Troop 3/County: Spartanburg
Spartanburg Welcome Center, Landrum
I-26 @ 4 mm
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Troop 4/County: York
Welcome Center ** Rollover Unit
I-77 @ 90 mm
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Troop 5/County: Dillon
Welcome Center
Location: I-95 Southbound, 197 mm
Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Troop 6/County: Jasper
Welcome Center in Hardeeville
I-95 North, 3 mm
Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Troop 7/County: Orangeburg
I-26 Eastbound rest area
I-26 @ 150 mm
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

