Officials to hold safety events at interstate rest areas statewide

(WMBF) - State troopers and officers will be at interstate rest areas statewide Wednesday.

Officials will talk with drivers about safe driving tips, hand out safety materials, and demonstrate the rollover simulator at select locations, according to the public safety department.

The safety events will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Here is a list of the scheduled locations:

Troop 1/County: Kershaw

Rest Area, I-20 @ 93 mm, Eastbound

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Troop 2/County: Newberry

Newberry Rest Area ** with Rollover Unit

I-26 @ 64 mm

Time: 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

** With State Transport Police

Troop 3/County: Spartanburg

Spartanburg Welcome Center, Landrum

I-26 @ 4 mm

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Troop 4/County: York

Welcome Center ** Rollover Unit

I-77 @ 90 mm

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Troop 5/County: Dillon

Welcome Center

Location: I-95 Southbound, 197 mm

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Troop 6/County: Jasper

Welcome Center in Hardeeville

I-95 North, 3 mm

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Troop 7/County: Orangeburg

I-26 Eastbound rest area

I-26 @ 150 mm

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

