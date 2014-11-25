Fallen tree causes power outage in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMFB) - Power was lost in parts of Surfside Beach after a large tree fell on a transformer Tuesday. Surfside Drive between Cedar Drive and Hollywood Drive will be closed until 5 p.m., officials said.



The power outage happened in the 600 block of Surfside Drive, said Chief Anthony Fox with the Surfside Beach Fire Department.

Power crews from Santee Cooper are cutting down the rotted tree, he said. Surfside Public Works crews are cleaning debris.

