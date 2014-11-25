Construction in final phase on Forestbrook Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It is the end of the road for one construction project, with crews building up the road as they build up new houses on Forestbrook Road.For roughly 16 weeks, crews have been out on Forestbrook Road between Roberta Lane and Dick Pond Road. Those 16 weeks have been rough for commuters as the road dropped down to one lane for quite some time to allow crews to install a left turn lane.The lane comes as a result of a new development in the area. The subdivision is expected to be called Forestbrook Preserve, based on permit papers, with nearly 200 homes.When there is a large development, the county requires the developer to install a left turn lane to help with traffic flow. Typically, they do a traffic analysis.While Forestbrook Road is a secondary road, officials admit there is a lot of traffic on the two-lane road.Tim Collins with the SCDOT explained crews have put the final layer of asphalt down on the lane. Now, they are tying up loose ends: seeding, grading, and adding permanent markings to the area.However, the rain is creating a roadblock, and is also the reason the project is taking this long.

Even when the rain lets up, crews still won't be able to get out to work on the area this week. The SCDOT prohibits lane closures throughout Thanksgiving travel. Those restrictions start Wednesday afternoon and will last until early Monday morning.

Collins also pointed out SCDOT is not funding the construction project.



