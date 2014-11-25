Chants claim top Big South honors

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina shared the Big South Conference championship with Liberty this year, but Coastal had no issue claiming the end of the year honors for the conference. Senior linebacker Quinn Backus was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season, marking the first time a Big South member has accomplished that feat. Quarterback Alex Ross got 15 of 18 first place votes for Offensive Player of the Year honors. Head coach Joe Moglia shares the Coach of the Year award with Presbyterian's Harold Nichols.

Backus was the conference's leading tackler with 109 this season, and is a Buck Buchanan Award finalist. He also forced five fumbles, causing three turnovers. Ross is the Big South leader in total offense with 3,640 total yards. He threw 19 touchdown passes, and also was fifth in the conference in rushing after picking up 619 yards on the ground.

Moglia helped the Chants win a share of the Big South title for the third time in his three season with the team. The 11 wins in the regular season are also a program best.

Coastal is the seventh seed in the FCS Playoffs, and has a first round-bye this weekend. The Chants face the winner of the Richmond-Morgan State game on Saturday at 1:00.

Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.