Local organization hosts Christmas tree sale for families in need

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 5th Annual “Branches of Love” Christmas Tree sale and celebration will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grand Strand Power Equipment.

Each tree is personally selected and cut three days prior to delivery to ensure the freshest and longest life of the tree throughout the holiday season.

Sizes and Prices:

7'-8' = $75

8'-9' = $95

9'-10' = $110

10'-11' = $140

11'-12' = $175

Delivery and set up are also available for an additional $30. Cash, checks and donations are accepted. 100% of the proceeds will help Horry County families in need.

Last year, Branches of Love was able to provide assistance to eight families in Horry County by working with local churches, schools and other community organizations.

The organization provided gifts for 10 children including coats, clothes, personal care items and a few toys for each child.

The Grand Strand Power Equipment is located at 1606 Plaza Place in Myrtle Beach.

