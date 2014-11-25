Crews battle large house fire in Johnsonville for over 12 hours

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A popular venue off Kingsburg in Johnsonville was still burning Tuesday morning, nearly 12 hours after the fire was first reported.

A fire at the Bazen's House on Kingsburg Highway near Johnsonville was first reported at 10:16 p.m. Monday, according to Chief Kerry Tanner with the Johnsonville Fire Department.

Up to 60 percent of the house was on fire when crews arrived to the four-story house. The building was worth an estimated $1.4 million, according to data from the Florence County Tax Assessor.

Firefighters from agencies including Johnsonville, Windy Hill, Georgetown, and Florence responded. Crews were still on scene at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They are expected to be on scene for up to eight more hours.

The cause has not yet been determined and the fire is still under investigation.

