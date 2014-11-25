SCHP: Head-on collision in Lake City claims two lives

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Two people died after a head-on collision Monday evening in Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

The crash happened at 6:42 p.m., on Morris Street. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Morris street when it collided with a 2010 Toyota Sudan that was traveling east.

The driver of the Impala was transported to the hospital, but the injuries she sustained in the crash were fatal. Florence County Coroner identified the victim as 53-year-old Delphia Evon Redden of Cades. The SCHP reported that she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver and passenger of the Sedan were also transported to the hospital. The passenger passed away a short time after arriving. Von Lutcken identified the passenger as 19-year-old Staley E. McElveen of Turbeville. It is undetermined if they were wearing seat belts.

The incident is being investigated by the SCHP.