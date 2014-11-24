Myrtle Beach Police Department welcomes new Strategic Planning Division

Kruea explained the city will now have a specific division to talk BikeFest safety with.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Monday, the Myrtle Beach Police Department announced their new Strategic Planning Division.

City Spokesman, Mark Kruea explains the City Manager, John Pederson and Police Chief ,Warren Gall have been working together to better facilitate all of the city events.

"The key functions of this new division will be to help coordinate all of the police resources, and the other resources that we'll need to have in place to make sure that this upcoming Memorial Day weekend goes smoothly," Kruea explained.

On Monday afternoon, Myrtle Beach Police Captain David Knipes, announced Captain Amy Prock and Lt. Joey Crosby will head a new unit that will focus on big events.

"As part of the Myrtle Beach Police Department's preparations for Memorial Day 2015, the department has created a new Strategic Planning Division which will be responsible for plans leading up to and including Memorial Day 2015. This Division will also be responsible for all special events that occur in the City as well as Public Information requests.

This Division will be comprised of: Captain Amy Prock (newly promoted to this position) and Lt. Joey Crosby. More information will be forwarded in the near future as it becomes available," Knipes wrote in the press release.

"This will add a fifth [division] to focus specifically on those special events and all of the strategic planning that you need to do to make sure that all of the bases are covered," Kruea said.

Along with special events, the two will also hold public information responsibilities.

Kruea says, with the police department being a 24/7 facility, many questions from both the public and news media are constant and now there will be more than one person to answer them

"Having more people to help handle, to help field those requests should make that process smoother," Kruea said.

Kruea explained the city will now have a specific division to talk BikeFest safety with.

"This will give a focal point for the police department to make those plans and for the city to look to within the police department to make sure that those plans are in place," Kruea said.

The new division will be focusing on special event planning and public information. The release says more responsibilities will be forthcoming.

