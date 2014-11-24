2 crashes in a week expose dangers of Enoch Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In an update to a breaking story from Friday night, WMBF News took a closer look at the road that was the site of two crashes last week - one of which killed a 16-year-old.Enoch Road is nearly a four-mile straight shot from Highway 501 to 319. It's a perfect road for drivers to step on the pedal without the worry of approaching turns and curves, but two recent accidents are leaving neighbors shaken up.Kristal Mullinax, who lives along Enoch Road says, "It's a major concern, I can't imagine what the parents are going through for those who passed away. I don't want to go through that.”She hears cars blaring in front of her home constantly.Mullinax explains, “Generally I'll hear loud noises or pipes going down the road.But occasionally I've come out here and seen them come over the over pass, side by side tearing down the road.”On Tuesday night, a 16-year-old boy lost his life at Enoch Road and Party Pines Road. An accident in the same location sent four people to the hospital Friday night.Jim Brown, who also lives on Enoch Road says,“It's a tragedy, it's an a shame and I wish it wasn't happening.”While investigators haven't said what caused either crash, neighbors say there is a consistent problem: speeding. They say they've called police, but it continues to be an issue.Brown explains, "When we're trying to pull out on the road and you have to look both ways and all of a sudden looking to the right you'll see another car passing another car, so it's bad when you pull out and look right then all of a sudden you have a vehicle in front of you."Neighbors say police have been taking a closer look at this road.Neighbors believe lowering the speed limit, heavier police presence and lights would help cut down on accidents.





The South Carolina Department of Transportation could not be reached for comment.



