Horry County school board names interim superintendent

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Current deputy superintendent Rick Maxey has been named interim superintendent by Horry County Schools board member at a meeting Monday. Board members held an executive sessions meeting to discuss candidates.

The naming coming one week after Superintendent Dr. Cindy Elsberry announced her resignation.

Elsberry served as superintendent since 2008.

