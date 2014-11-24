Getting on track and staying on track for a healthy holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Along with overspending and traveling, a common fear for many during the holidays is gaining weight.

The average person gains about a pound or two during the holidays. While some people may think a few pounds isn't that much weight, there's a catch, the extra pounds you put on, may not come off.

Researchers with the New England Journal of Medicine say those extra holiday pounds stick around and accumulate over time.

Before you get discouraged or start to diet, just get in the right mindset.

“The goal is not to start your fitness plan January 1st, the goal is to start, right now. “ said Cher Milovich, Certified Personal Trainer at Core Fitness. “That's gonna help you in so many different ways in the long run and you won't be taking off those extra five, six, seven pounds that you've gained over the holidays."

For starters, use exercise as family time. A half-hour after dinner, head out together for a walk. There also things you can do at home, that won't cost you a dime. Milovich says to try out basic air squats, burpees and planks.

Healthy eating and fitness go hand-in-hand in having a healthy holiday and life, so think about you're putting on your plate.

The average person fills up their plate with about 4500 calories on Thanksgiving, that's more than double the recommended daily intake and 3500 calories is equal to one pound.

When we gain weight between Thanksgiving and New Year's, it's not just from three big meals, it's all the celebrations in between.

A rule of thumb, don't deprive yourself, control your portions and cravings.

“If your Thanksgiving dinner starts at 2 p.m., you should have a small meal at noon so by 2:30, you're hungry for a nice thanksgiving dinner, but you're not so ravenous that you're gonna eat everything in sight,” said Milovich.

She recommended grilled chicken with steamed broccoli. Also, drink a gallon of water a day, especially on the holidays. She said dehydration actually makes us eat more.

"You know you're gonna be tired, right after that meal, before you get to that point when you're tired, get up and go for a walk."

Before you fill up your plate just be conscious of what you're putting on it. It's not a bad idea to take a look at how many calories the most

popular holiday foods

add up to, before you overindulge on those foods.

You can also try out these healthy