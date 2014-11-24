Conway police, fire departments move into public safety building

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - After a year of construction and millions of dollars, Conway police and fire departments are settling into a new home on 9th Avenue.The building is an upgrade from the decades-old buildings the departments were previously working in."The community has grown extensively over that time, and we had not changed as far as growing our building, so we needed to expand in a building that was good quality," Conway Police Department's Lt. Selena Small said.The new building centralizes the police department on its second floor. Employees used to be housed in three separate buildings. Now, there is space to work as well and updated equipment for evaluating evidence and keeping it secure."We're really excited because it just gives us more organization," Lt. Small said. "It brings us up-to-date on technology and the equipment that we have."The fire department, on the first floor, boasts a larger bay for the trucks and equipment. Also, there is a sizeable kitchen, lounge and dining area plus individual bunks for the firefighters."We have one bunk area now and it's a little larger. It's as large as where five people were sleeping at one time, so definitely got a lot more room to breathe," Conway Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Carter said.The new building is also equipped with a 50-person training space and a secure lobby with bullet-proof glass."We want to make sure the safety of the employees, and the community that are in our facilities are the best that it can be," Lt. Small said.The departments started moving in last Saturday.

The city of Conway funded the project.

