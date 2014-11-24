Darlington man, 78, dies after catching fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington man has died after being burned at his home Saturday.

Foster Henigan, 78, was burning leaves when it got out of control and burned, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Henigan was flown to Augusa, GA and died Monday as a result of his injuries.

