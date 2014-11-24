2 Olympians head up special program at CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Two Olympic athletes made their way to Coastal Carolina University on Monday.

USA Track & Field Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Olympic athlete Amber Campbell headed up a special program geared towards health.

Joyner-Kersee won multiple Olympic medals in the women's track and field and long jump events at four different Olympic Games.

She says getting young people involved in a program like this helps shape a healthy future.

“What I take away is that our future is bright,” said Joyner-Kersee. “And as long as we don't give up, we give them a sense of hope...give them something they can work on.”

The "Run Jump Throw" experience was part of the "Fit for Life Challenge" program, which is sponsored by Subway and USA Track & Field.

