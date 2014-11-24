FCSO: Residents report telephone scam

The FCSO said no one can avoid arrest by paying an officer cash or by purchasing anything, especially a gift card. (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff's Office has stated that they have received several calls regarding a telephone scam.

The FCSO has described the scam as this: The caller represents himself as a Florence County Sheriff's Deputy in the Warrant Division advising the answerer that there is a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear for jury duty, or some other reason, and unless $500 or some other amount is paid immediately, the answerer will be arrested and brought to the Florence County Detention Center. The caller then instructs the answerer to go to a local pharmacy or other business and purchase a gift card in the appropriate amount with a specific PIN number and the arrest warrant will be lifted.

The FCSO said no one can avoid arrest by paying an officer cash or by purchasing anything, especially a gift card. If there truly is a warrant for your arrest, law enforcement must affect the arrest, unless the warrant is earlier lifted by a judge.

In investigating the scam, the FCSO determined that the caller is not making the calls from the Florence area, and may not even be in the state.

If anyone has any questions regarding such a call, please contact the Warrant Division at FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 380.

