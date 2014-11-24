Myrtle Beach Police Department creates new division for special events, Memorial Day 2015

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department has created a new division for all special events, including Memorial Day 2015.

The newly created Strategic Planning Division will be responsible for plans leading up to and including Memorial Day 2015, according to Captain David Knipes.

The division will also be responsible for all special events that occur in the city as well as public information requests. The department said more responsibilities will be forthcoming.



The division will be comprised of Captain Amy Prock and Lt. Joey Crosby, according to the police department.

The city has held a three-day summit, discussed ?a traffic pattern plan? and vowed to increase communication and safety efforts following a ?tumultuous Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach in 2014?.

