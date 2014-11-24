Builders turn Grand Stand into a virtual Lego playground - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Builders turn Grand Stand & Pee Dee into a virtual Lego playground

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On a rainy day like this, why not stay inside and play with your Legos?

Did you know Google teamed up with Lego earlier this year to create www.buildwithchrome.com? It's a website that allows anyone to build anything with a virtual Lego set in Google's Chrome browser, and then place that on a virtual plot of land, anywhere in the world.

Some virtual Lego architects have already populated plots around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with everything from simple 2-D messages, to complex ships and buildings made out of virtual Lego bricks.

Check out the slideshow above to see some of the creative Lego plots built around you. Click any image to view that plot in Google's interactive Build map (Chrome browser required, download here). 

Mobile users, view the slideshow of local Lego creations here: http://bit.ly/1xusbVv

To explore all the builds, and to build your own Lego masterpiece where you live, head to:

https://www.buildwithchrome.com/

Send you or your kid's creation to news@wmbfnews.com – we'd love to see them!

