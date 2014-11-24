Give the gift of life through area blood drives

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) — The American Red Cross encourages individuals to give the gift of life this holiday season with a blood or platelet donation.

“The need for blood is constant during the winter months,” said Ryan Corcoran, Community CEO of the Red Cross South Carolina Blood Services Region. “Long holiday weekends, like Thanksgiving, pose an extra challenge when many donors are traveling to be with family and friends. Therefore, we encourage people to make an appointment to donate blood and help ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need.”

Those who participate from November 26 through November 30 will receive a Red Cross potholder stuffed with unique recipes from celebrity chefs and a Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle commemorative T-shirt while supplies last.

A blood donor card or driver's license or other forms of identification are required to donate. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

To learn more about donating blood and scheduling an appointment, download the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities by county, November 26-30:

Darlington

November 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., McLeod Medical Center, 701 Cashua Ferry Road

Murrells Inlet

November 29: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chick Fil A Murrell's Inlet, 4400 U.S. 17

November 28: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass South

Myrtle Beach

November 29: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Recreation Building, 6001 South Kings Highway

North Myrtle Beach

November 29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Harley Davidson Shop at the Beach, 4002 Highway 17 South

