Injury accident backs up traffic on Hwy 17 Bypass at Glenns Bay

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A collision with injuries is backed up traffic on Highway 17 near Glenns Bay Road Monday morning, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. on Glenns Bay Road at the Highway 17 Bypass, according to SCHP.

Traffic cameras and an online traffic map from the South Carolina Department of Transportation showed traffic was backed up on Highway 17 Bypass between Glenns Bay Road and Dick Pond Road.

At of 10:30 a.m., the incident was cleared from the SCHP incident list, and the SCDOT camera showed traffic flowing normally in all lanes.

