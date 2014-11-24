One person removed from an overturned car early Monday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews and rescue personnel responded to an entrapment in Myrtle Beach early Monday morning, just before 3:30 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

WMBF News crews on scene saw first responders remove a person from a car that was upside down in a ditch on River Oaks Drive past the World Tour Golf Resort.

The SCHP reported there are injuries associated with the crash.

We will update information as it becomes available.

