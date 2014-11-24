Car ends up on top of two cars in a North Myrtle Beach parking lot

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a three-vehicle accident Friday evening.

One car was somehow wedged on top of two others in the Longhorn's Steakhouse parking lot off 48th Avenue South, according to NMBFR's Facebook page.

Pictures from Facebook page show a white car on top of two other cars, both parked in the parking lot. The post says crews used rescue equipment to stabilize the cars to access and get the driver out safely.

No further information has been released on the crash, or how the car ended up on top of the other two.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.