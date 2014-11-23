Man wanted for robbing Chinese restaurant in Litchfield

The male is described as approximately 5'7” to 5'9" with a slim build, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and had a red bandana covering his face. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is wanted for robbing the China Wok on Willbrook Boulevard in Litchfield Sunday evening, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

An unidentified white male entered the China Wok just before 8 a.m., brandished a handgun, and demanded money.

When the male received the money, he exited the restaurant and fled the area in a small vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Witnesses are unable to give an exact description of the vehicle at this time.

The male is described as approximately 5'7” to 5'9" with a slim build, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and had a red bandana covering his face.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect or has any information about the robbery is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip by dialing 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

