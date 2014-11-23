SCHP investigating fatal crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died in a car crash in Dillon County.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling south on Secondary 425 before it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP said no one else was inside the vehicle and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

This accident is still under investigation.

