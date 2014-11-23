CCU Volleyball claims Big South; advances to NCAA Tourney





CONWAY – Trailing to Radford by as many as three points towards the end of the fifth set, the Coastal Carolina volleyball team rallied to win the set 16-14 to be named 2014 Big South Champions, and win the conference's automatic bid to the 2014 NCAA Volleyball Championship.



The Chanticleers will find out their first-round tournament opponent on Sunday, November 30, at 8:30 pm during the NCAA Selection Show, which is to be aired on ESPNU. Coastal will be making its fourth overall appearance in the NCAA Volleyball Championship.



The Big South championship is the first for Coastal since 2009, and the fourth in program history. It is also the first championship for head coach Jozsef Forman, who has led the Chanticleers to the conference final in each of his three seasons at Coastal.



Senior middle blocker Katie Martin capped off an impressive tournament performance with 24 kills against Radford, a career high, to be named the Tournament MVP. Fellow seniors Sam Skryd and Jenna Orner were also named to the All-Tournament team. Each recorded match-highs on Sunday as Skryd tallied 52 assists, and Orner registered 31 digs.



The deciding set was tied at 7-7 midway through before the Highlanders used a 5-2 run to gain momentum and build a sizeable lead.





Sunday's championship match was the first to go five sets since 2004, when Winthrop edged the Chants in five set to take the conference title.



